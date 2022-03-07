Cairo – Beltone Financial Holding incurred consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 169.76 million during 2021, an increase of 28.19% compared to EGP 132.42 million a year earlier.

The company's total revenues grew to EGP 351.68 million last year from EGP 276.71 million in 2020, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The losses per share settled at EGP 0.43 in 2021, versus EGP 0.34 in the prior year.

As for the standalone financial results, Beltone's losses after tax shrank to EGP 66.33 million in 2021, compared to EGP 161.19 million in 2020.

The loss per share amounted to EGP 0.17 in 2021, down from EGP 0.41 a year earlier.

Total standalone revenues increased to EGP 25.40 million last year from EGP 20.52 million in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the Egyptian listed company achieved consolidated net profits of EGP 10.46 million, against losses of EGP 35.92 million during the corresponding period in 2020.

