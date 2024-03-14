Beltone Holding announced that its arm, Beltone Securities Brokerage, has carried out EGP 34 billion worth of trade executions in 2023, according to an emailed press release.

This marks a 108% year-on-year (YoY) surge, compared to trade executions valued at EGP 16.6 billion in 2022.

The company’s operating revenue rose by 75% YoY to EGP 273 million, driven by increased commissions.

In 2023, its margin lending portfolio reached EGP 1.2 billion.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, the market share of Beltone Securities Brokerage stood at 2.8%, versus 2.31% in Q4 2022.

