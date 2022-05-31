Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Beltone Financial Holding rose to EGP 3.83 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 3.80 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders' rights.

The company generated revenues of EGP 107.26 million in Q1-22, up from EGP 97.94 million in the same period of 2021, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net losses retreated to EGP 18.93 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022 from EGP 22.39 million in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, Beltone incurred consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 169.76 million, an increase of 28.19% compared to EGP 132.42 million a year earlier.

