World share indexes rose on Tuesday, boosted by a sharp rise in Chinese stocks as Beijing ramped up efforts to put a floor under its slumping market, while government bond yields in Europe and the United States stabilised after two days of large increases.

A slew of announcements from China's securities regulator, a reported upcoming meeting between President Xi Jinping and financial regulators highlighted the urgency with which Chinese authorities are trying to stem heavy losses in its stock market.

State fund Central Huijin Investment also said on Tuesday it has expanded its scope of investment in exchange-trade funds.

China's blue-chip index plunged to a five-year low last week on the back of the country's ailing economy, which had prompted state-backed investors, dubbed the "national team", to step up their buying of blue-chip stock tracking index funds to support the market.

The CSI300 jumped 3.5%% in the wake of Tuesday's developments, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 2022, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 4%, its most in a day in six months.

"The signals from authorities are very clear, they want to prevent the markets from falling further," said Ryota Abe, an economist at SMBC.

"These kind of measures were needed to support investors’ sentiment, so the initial reactions were all positive. However, ... as long as markets have fundamental concerns on the real economy, the slew of announcements will remain effective only in the short term."

The gains in China also helped support European shares, with the broad STOXX 600 benchmark up 0.14%, holding near last week's two-year high.

Britain's FTSE 100 outperformed, rising 0.5% boosted by a 6% jump in oil major BP after it reported fourth-quarter profit of $3 billion, beating expectations, and gains from China-exposed names like HSBC and Prudential.

UBS shares fell 2.4%, however, after the lender reported higher expenses with its quarterly results, though it said it would restart share buybacks and that its integration of rival Credit Suisse was on track.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both hovered either side of flat.

HAWKISH TONE

In currencies, the bigger mover was the Australian dollar which jumped as much as 0.6% after the country's central bank retained a tightening bias at the conclusion of a policy meeting and warned against imminent rate cuts. This pushed market timing of a first easing to later in the year.

Elsewhere, the dollar continued to be buoyed by the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. policy rates, and sat near a three-month high against its major peers. It last bought 148.7 yen,, and was at $1.0735 per euro, little changed on the day.

Data on Monday showed U.S. services sector growth picked up in January as new orders increased and employment rebounded, adding to growing doubts about the slew of Fed rate cuts priced in for this year, which had already been dialled back in the wake of Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report.

Fed expectations remain the main driver of market moves.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose around 30 basis points across Friday and Monday, their biggest two-day gain in 18 months, though they were down around one basis point at 4.156% on Tuesday.

Market pricing shows roughly 115 basis points of easing by the Fed this year, down from over 150 bps at the end of last year.

Bets for a March rate cut have also largely been priced out, and investors are becoming less certain even about a cut by May.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark, also steadied at 2.33%, after two days of increases.

"What does worry us... is whether the ongoing strength of the U.S. job market in January means that the U.S. consumer will stay strong, thereby undoing the disinflationary trend, and extending tight monetary policy more indefinitely," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie.

In commodities, oil prices ticked up as traders took stock of a visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.

U.S. crude rose 60 cents to $73.39 a barrel. Brent gained 48 cents to $78.48.

Gold was flat at $2,025.9 an ounce.

(Reporting by Rae Wee, additional reporting by Alun John in London Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes, Sharon Singleton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)