Riyadh – The shareholders of Banque Saudi Fransi have approved a cash dividend distribution of SAR 1.01 billion, representing 8.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

Banque Saudi Fransi will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.85 per share on 30 June this year, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The shareholders greenlighted the H2-21 cash dividends during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on Sunday, 12 June.

Last December, the Saudi bank’s board suggested the cash dividends for 1.19 billion eligible shares.

Accordingly, the lender’s cash dividends for 2021 will total SAR 1.79 billion, equivalent to SAR 1.50 per share that represents 15% of the share’s nominal value.

Last year, Banque Saudi Fransi reported net profits of SAR 3.45 billion, an annual leap of 123.16% from SAR 1.55 billion.

