Riyadh – The board of directors of Banque Saudi Fransi approved appointing Bader Hamad Al salloom as the bank’s CEO effective as of 6 September 2022.

Previously, Al salloom served as the Acting CEO and the Head of the Wholesale Banking Group at the bank. The new CEO has a vast experience in the banking industry in which he held different leadership positions, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed lender achieved SAR 1.7 billion in net profits, an increase of 10.52% from SAR 1.55 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, assets stood at 231.3 billion by the end of the January-June period in 2022, up by 9.44% on an annual basis.

