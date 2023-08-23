Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of Banque Misr reached EGP 25.92 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, including non-controlling interest.

The net interest income amounted to EGP 70.21 billion last year, according to the consolidated financial results.

Total assets enlarged to EGP 2.58 trillion as of 31 December 2022 from EGP 1.85 trillion a year earlier, while the clients’ deposits hiked to EGP 2.01 trillion from EGP 1.45 trillion.

Standalone Business

The lender logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 24.97 billion in 2022.

Non-consolidated net interest income stood at EGP 53.60 billion in the January-December 2022 period, while the earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 7.50.

Total standalone assets widened to EGP 2.22 trillion as of 31 December 2022 from EGP 1.58 trillion in the year-ago period, whereas the customers’ deposits soared to EGP 1.72 trillion from EGP 1.23 trillion.

