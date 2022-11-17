Cairo – The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved for Banque du Caire to extend the deadline for completing the offering and listing procedures until 31 March 2023.

The FRA stressed that the bank must complete the required procedures and notify the authority of its status to float its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) before the deadline, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Banque du Caire reported standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 1.84 billion, up from EGP 1.81 billion during the same period a year earlier.

