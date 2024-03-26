Cairo – Banque du Caire registered net profits after tax valued at EGP 6.66 billion in 2023, an annual leap of 112.77% from EGP 3.13 billion.

Net interest income hiked to EGP 17.78 billion last year from EGP 12.79 billion in 2022, according to the standalone financial results.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.07 as of 31 December 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.67.

Total assets jumped to EGP 401.64 billion in 2023 from EGP 321.58 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the customers’ deposits enlarged to EGP 302.06 billion from EGP 250.18 billion.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, the lender d recorded an annual surge in net profit to EGP 4.54 billion, compared to EGP 2.89 billion.

