Cairo – Banque du Caire logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.59 billion in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual rise from EGP 1.84 billion a year earlier.

The net interest income reached EGP 7.97 billion in H1-23, marking a year-on-year (YoY) jump from EGP 5.91 billion, according to the standalone financial results.

Non-consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.52 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, versus EGP 0.70 in 6M-22.

As of 30 June 2023, the total assets hit EGP 405.88 billion, while the clients’ deposits amounted to EGP 305.44 billion.

Financial Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Banque du Caire posted a YoY surge in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 1.55 billion from EGP 1.03 billion.

The net interest income hiked to EGP 4.02 billion in Q2-23 from EGP 3.11 billion in Q2-22.

During the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, the EGX-listed lender achieved EGP 1.03 billion in non-consolidated net profits after tax, compared to EGP 804.49 million in Q1-22.

