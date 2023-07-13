ABU DHABI: The UAE stock markets Wednesday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip telecommunications, banking and real estate stocks leading the gainers in the capital's bourse, and the financials driving the Dubai Financial Market, with both ending the session up 0.337% and 0.042% respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed at 9,621.620 pts, buoyed by robust trading over ADNOCGAS and the country's main lender, FAB, which edged up 2.110 % and 2.090% respectively. The Oman and Emirates Investment Holding (OEIHC) was the best performer, and increased 8.360 % to AED0.350. Manazel Real Estate fared favourably toward AED0.450, a growth of 4.170 on yesterday's session.

In Dubai, the main index ended at 3,987.070 pts. Al Firdous Holdings was the best performer and ended the session up 14.980 %. The property blue-chip Emaar closed high on AED6.830, 0.440% up.