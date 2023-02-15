Abu Dhabi – Bank of Sharjah swung to net losses worth AED 159 million in 2022, against net profits of AED 42 million in 2021.

The lender logged operating income worth AED 748 million in the January-December 2022 period, an annual drop of 11% from AED 643 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

Meanwhile, the loss per share stood at AED 0.07 last year, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of AED 0.02 in 021.

Total assets jumped by 11% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 37.39 billion in 2022 from AED 33.56 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the net losses attributable to the shareholders of the bank reached AED 281.35 million, lower than AED 1.29 billion in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).