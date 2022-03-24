Muscat – Bank Muscat held its annual general meeting (AGM) and an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Tuesday at the Hormuz Grand Muscat Hotel where the bank’s shareholders elected new board of directors and approved distribution of 35 per cent dividend.

Shareholders were given the option of joining the meeting in-person or through the electronic platform of Muscat Clearing and Depository’s website. Both meetings were presided over by Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail al Mashani, chairman of the bank’s board of directors.

During the AGM, Bank Muscat shareholders elected by acclamation the board of directors for a three-year term (2022-2025). Shareholders also granted their approval for the pay-out of 35 per cent dividend for 2021, including a cash dividend of 30 per cent and 5 per cent dividend as bonus shares.

Bank Muscat shareholders will thus receive cash dividend of 30bz per ordinary share of 100bz each. In addition, they will receive bonus shares in the proportion of five bonus share for every 100 ordinary shares. The distribution of bonus shares will result in the increase of the issued share capital of the Bank to 3,753,198,531 shares of a nominal value of 100bz each.

During the AGM, shareholders also approved the report of the Sharia’a supervisory board of Meethaq, the bank’s Islamic banking window as well as the appointment of the Sharia’a supervisory board members.

After the AGM, the board of directors held a meeting and appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail al Mashani as the chairman and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamed bin Hilal al Sadi as deputy chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Mashani thanked the regulators, shareholders, clients and partners for their support and commitment to the bank. He said, “Driven by its proactive customer-centric strategy, Bank Muscat continued to demonstrate leadership in Oman’s financial services sector and ended 2021 on a positive note by working prudently to overcome challenges. The sultanate’s leading financial institution is now poised to further consolidate its leading position as it completes 40 years of successfully serving the nation and the people of Oman in 2022.”

Bank Muscat posted a net profit of RO189.63mn for the year 2021 compared to RO163.36mn reported in 2020, an increase of 16.1 per cent. Net interest income from conventional banking and net income from Islamic financing stood at RO335.54mn for the year 2021 compared to RO322.13mn in 2020, an increase of 4.2 per cent.

Non-interest income was RO139.94mn for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to RO134.41mn in 2020, an increase of 4.1 per cent.

Bank Muscat’s net loans and advances (including Islamic financing receivables) increased 2.3 per cent to RO9.191bn as of the end of 2021 from RO8.983bn a year ago. Customer deposits including (Islamic customer deposits) increased 3.7 per cent to RO8.775bn as against RO8.459bn as at December 31, 2020.

The basic earnings per share was 51bz in 2021 against 44bz in 2020. Bank Muscat’s capital adequacy ratio stood at a very healthy level of 21.30 per cent as at December 31, 2021 after appropriation for proposed dividend for the year 2021 against the minimum required level of 13.25 per cent as per Basel III regulations issued by the Central Bank of Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

