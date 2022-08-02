Riyadh – Bank Aljazira reported net profits worth SAR 632.70 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, higher by 10.46% than SAR 572.80 million in H1-21.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.72 in H1-22, compared to SAR 0.70 in H1-21, according to the interim income statements on Monday.

The clients’ deposits increased by 22.48% year-on-year (YoY) in the first six months (6M) of 2022 to SAR 86.58 billion from SAR 70.69 billion.

Meanwhile, the investments went up by 4.80% in the January-June 2022 period to SAR 32.04 billion, compared to SAR 30.57 billion in the year-ago period.

The assets amounted to SAR 114.71 billion in H1-22, an annual surge of 19.62% from SAR 95.89 billion.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits reached SAR 257.80 million, up 2.63% from SAR 251.20 million in Q2-21.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the bank’s board announced an interim cash dividend distribution after Zakat of SAR 0.40 per share, representing 4% of the share’s nominal value, for H1-22.

Bank Aljazira will disburse SAR 328 million in cash dividends for 820 million eligible shares. The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 7 and 15 August, respectively.

During the January-March 2022 period, the lender registered net profits worth SAR 374.90 million, a hike of 16.57% from SAR 321.60 million during the same period a year earlier.

