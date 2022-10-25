Riyadh – Bank Aljazira generated SAR 865.30 million in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual jump of 11.32% from SAR 777.30 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.01 in 9M-22, versus SAR 0.92 during the same period a year earlier, according to the initial financial results.

Meanwhile, the clients’ deposits amounted to SAR 82.28 billion in the January-September 2022 period, higher by 10.79% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 74.26 billion.

The investments rose by 6.49% YoY to SAR 33 billion in 9M-22 from SAR 30.99 billion, whereas the assets enlarged by 11.93% YoY to SAR 110.34 billion from SAR 98.57 billion.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi lender posted a growth of 13.79% in net profit to SAR 232.70 million from SAR 204.50 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits retreated by 9.74% from SAR 257.80 million in Q2-22.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits of Bank Aljazira soared by 10.46% to SAR 632.70 million, compared to SAR 572.80 million in H1-21.

