Riyadh – Bank Aljazira achieved 26.57% lower net profits at SAR 464.60 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to SAR 632.70 million in the year-ago period.

The clients’ deposits surged by 6.35% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 92.08 billion in January-June 2023, versus SAR 86.58 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.52 in the first six months (6M) of 2023 from SAR 0.72 a year earlier.

Assets climbed by 8.54% to SAR 124.44 billion in H1-23 from SAR 114.65 billion in H1-22, while investments widened by 13.42% to SAR 36.34 billion from SAR 32.04 billion.

Financial Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the Saudi lender logged net profits valued at SAR 260.60 million, up 1.09% YoY from SAR 257.80 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits increased by 27.75% from SAR 204 million recorded in Q1-23.

