The board members of Banan Real Estate Company approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 4 million, equivalent to 2% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The firm will pay a dividend of SAR 0.02 per share for 200 million eligible shareholders, according to a bourse statement.

The board greenlighted the cash dividends during their meeting on 26 December 2023.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividend will be 31 January and 21 February 2024, respectively.

Last November, the Tadawul-listed firm and Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) renewed the lease agreement for the Oval Office building at a total value of SAR 62.01 million.

