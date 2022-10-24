Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) reached SAR 462.79 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher by 360.67% than SAR 100.46 million in 9M-21.

Bahri logged revenues worth SAR 5.86 billion in January-September 2022, an annual leap of 54.16% from SAR 3.80 billion, according to the interim financial results on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.94 in 9M-22, versus SAR 0.20 in 9M-21.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 1,40% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 269.87 million from SAR 17.99 million. Revenues enlarged by 73.61% YoY to SAR 2.29 billion in Q3-22 from SAR 1.32 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax widened by 110.80% from SAR 128.02 million in Q2-22, while the revenues soared by 15.02% from SAR 1.99 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the Saudi firm registered SAR 192.92 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a surge of 133.93% from SAR 82.47 million in H1-21.

