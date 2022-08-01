Riyadh – National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 192.92 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual hike of 133.93% from SAR 82.47 million.

Revenues surged by 43.82% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.57 billion in H1-22 from SAR 2.48 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.39 in H1-22, compared to SAR 0.17 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm registered SAR 128.02 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 229.01% than SAR 38.91 million in Q2-21. The revenues amounted to SAR 1.99 billion in Q2-22, a 53.95% YoY leap from SAR 1.29 billion.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Bahri reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 64.90 million, an annual growth of 48.98% from SAR 43.56 million.

