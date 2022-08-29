Bahrain's Ithmaar Holding swung to a net profit in the second quarter of 2022, after posting a loss a year ago.

Total net profit for the three-month period ended June 30 reached $11.66 million, compared to a net loss of $0.89 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.27, compared to -$0.17 for the same period in 2021.

The positive results were mainly due to an increase in core income, the holding company said in a statement.

For the first half of the year, net profit reached $18.13 million, up from $12.96 million a year earlier.

Last March, shareholders approved plans to sell some of the company's key assets in Bahrain to Al Salam Bank.

The transaction has been completed effective July 7.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

