Bahrain - GFH, a leading regional financial group with interests in asset management and real estate, has announced a new shareholder loyalty programme “Prime”, which provides rewards and incentives for its loyal shareholders.

The new GFH Prime provides shareholders with exclusive benefits based on four tiers, including Member, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Benefits include up to 2% rebate on all new investments in GFH projects, up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products, and up to additional 100 basis points (bps) on all types of deposits, said the Bahrain-based company in a statement.

Unveiling the new loyalty programme, Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer at GFH, said: "We are very pleased to announce GFH Prime at a time when loyalty is more valued than ever. We depend on our shareholders to achieve our shared goals and we believe in rewarding them for joining us on our journey."

Sharif stated that the scheme, put forward during the company's AGM in March, had been well received by shareholders.

"We hope shareholders see the value of partnering with us, not just in terms of benefitting from programmes like GFH Prime, generating returns and growing their own portfolios. But also in terms of enhancing the feeling of belonging and being part of the Group," he stated.

"GFH Prime is our way of thanking our shareholders for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming and rewarding more investors as we grow our global community," he added.

