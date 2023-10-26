Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has confirmed it will push through with plans to list its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The Islamic investment bank is already working to complete the listing process and meet the requirements of its shareholders at the same time, GFH said in a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.

The plan to trade shares on the Saudi bourse has already been presented to the shareholders during a general assembly meeting and subsequently obtained approval last year.

“The Group continues its efforts and negotiations to reach amicable solutions, fulfil the pre-requisite requirements of the regulators and achieve the vision of its shareholders,” the company said.

The company has just signed a deal to acquire a food services and logistics business in Saudi Arabia that has an enterprise value of SAR 500 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

