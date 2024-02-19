Bahrain-based investor GFH has appointed SNB Capital as financial advisor for the cross listing of its shares on Saudi stock exchange Tadawul.

In a bourse filing Monday to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) the company said it had appointed the investment banking arm of the Riyadh-headquartered Saudi National Bank (SNB) to the manage its application.

The application was approved by GFH shareholders in 2022.

If successful, the application will take the number of Gulf stock markets GFH is listed on to five, with existing listing on DFM, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Boursa Kuwait.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com