The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) has approved the admission of Bahrain Clear, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse (BHB), with full membership status.

This comes after Bahrain Clear met all the membership criteria of the AFCM.

Commenting, BHB chief executive and Bahrain Clear vice chairman and managing director Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “We are honoured that Bahrain Clear has attained full membership in the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, as this achievement is the result of the efforts taken by Bahrain Clear to enhance the services it provides to investors and issuers since its establishment in 2017, as well as its keenness to implement international standards in clearing, settlement and central depository.

“The achievement reflects the confidence of regional federations in Bahrain Clear’s operations and services provided, and will certainly encourage us to develop further in order to enhance our status on a regional and international level.”

Rami El Dokany, executive chairman of the Egyptian Exchange and supervisor of AFCM General Secretariat, commented: “On behalf of all the members of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, we are delighted to have Bahrain Clear among us.

Hereby, we would like to extend our warmest welcome and lots of good wishes on becoming part of our growing team, aiming at building and enhancing the capabilities of all our members in a way that contributes to increasing the competitiveness of the Federation and to reach new heights.”

The AFCM was established in June 1978 acting as an industry guiding body for the Arab stock exchanges, under the recommendation of the Arab Central Banks Conference, held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Jordan.

The federation aims to create a transparent environment for the Arab capital markets, develop market members and reduce the barriers of security trading across the countries through establishing harmony across the laws and regulations of the Arab countries, adopting new technologies and advanced trading and clearing settlements.

It currently has 24 members representing around 17 stock exchanges and seven clearing companies, in addition to a number of brokerage companies in the Arab region.