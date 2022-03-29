Bahrain Bourse has received the presidency of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for 2022 from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Bahrain Bourse assumed the Federation’s presidency on the sidelines of the 47th AFCM meeting, held on Monday, 28 March, according to a press release.

The meeting was attended by the Federation’s members, including CEOs of MENA-based stock exchanges, brokerage firms, custodians, and clearing houses.

It is noteworthy to mention that Bahrain Bourse hosts the AFCM annual conference, being held under the title of "AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022" on 29-30 March.

