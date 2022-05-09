Bahrain - The top finalists at the TradeQuest Awards Ceremony have been honoured at a ceremony and presented a total of BD30,000 ($79,578) in cash reward.

The ceremony was attended by students, investment advisors, senior representatives from sponsoring organisations, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

During the ceremony, Central Bank of Bahrain Governor, Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj delivered a speech where he emphasised on the importance of the TradeQuest Programme in enriching students’ knowledge on financial markets, and developing their skills to better prepare them for their future careers.

Challenging year

Al Maraj praised participating students’ efforts in the programme and thanked them for their commitment to the programme during a challenging academic year. The Governor also praised the role of Bahrain Bourse and the financial institutions who have supported the programme and contributed to its success.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse commented: “Enhancing investment awareness remains one of the key pillars of Bahrain Bourse’s strategy, with more than 6,800 participants of our various awareness programmes in 2021.”

“At Bahrain Bourse, we have structured a series of financial literacy and awareness programmes to set the foundation for the future leaders of tomorrow and offer basic saving and investment concepts to youngsters. Our programmes are structured to kick-start within a classroom format at a very young age, with Smart Investor programme now being part of the Ministry of Education’s curriculum for Grade 4 students,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Winners

The top three winners from the Private schools category were as follows, 1st Place – Ibn Khuldoon National School, 2nd Place – St. Christopher’s School, and 3rd Place – Al Noor International School. The top three winners from the Government schools category were as follows: 1st Place – Jidhafs Secondary Girls School, 2nd Place – West Riffa Secondary Girls School, and 3rd Place – Al Noor Secondary Girls School. The top three winners from the Universities category were as follows: 1st place – BIBF, 2nd Place - British University of Bahrain, and 3rd Place – Bahrain Polytechnic.

The 2021-2022 TradeQuest programme includes a total of 21 school teams (including Private and Government Schools) and 6 universities; private schools are: Abdul Rahman Kanoo International School, Bahrain Bayan School, British School of Bahrain, Britus International School, Al Hekma International School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, Naseem International School, New Millenium School, Al Noor International School, and St. Christopher’s School, Al Wisam School.

The Government Schools are: Ahmed Al-Omran Secondary Boys School, Al-Estiqlal Secondary Girls School, Ghazi Al-Gosaibi Secondary Girls School, Jidhafs Secondary Girls School, Muharraq Secondary Boys School, Al Noor Secondary Girls School, Omaima bint Al No’aman Secondry Girls School, Saar Secondary Girls School, Al-Tadamon Secondary Girls School, and West Riffa Secondary Girls School.

Universities

The participating universities are: Arab Open University, Bahrain Polytechnic, BIBF, British University of Bahrain, University of Bahrain and University of Technology Bahrain.

TradeQuest is a simulation-based business-education partnership programme that provides participating students with a real-life experience of capital market investment by learning the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and NYSE, analysing and selecting which shares to invest in, and managing a portfolio of shares.

