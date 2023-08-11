Al Salam Bank, the largest Islamic bank in Bahrain, has reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 10.3 million dinars ($27.26 million) for Q2 2023, up 47% versus BD 7 million in the year-ago period previous year, driven mainly by the growth in core banking.

Total income for Q2 reached BD77.1 million, up from BD30.3 million in the same period of 2022, the bank said in a statement on Friday

For H1 2023, the bank saw its net profit rise 52% to BD 20.55 million from BD 13.52 million for the same period in 2022.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

