B Investments Holding (BINV) posted a 536.3% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 16th.

The company registered a consolidated net profit of EGP 384.702 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 60.459 million in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone financial statement, the company’s standalone net profit after tax climbed to EGP 368.119 million in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 58.709 million in H1 2022.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.

