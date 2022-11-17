Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of B Investments Holding totalled EGP 998.92 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher than EGP 72.92 million in 9M-21, including non-controlling interests.

The EGX-listed firm generated revenues worth EGP 1.32 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 112.08 million in 9M-21, according to the income statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 4.04 in 9M-22, versus EGP 0.46 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the consolidated net profits after tax widened to EGP 938.46 million from EGP 418,412 in Q3-21, while the revenues hiked to EGP 1.26 billion from EGP 13.15 million.

The basic and diluted EPS enlarged to EGP 3.66 in Q3-22 from EGP 0.003 in the year-ago period.

Standalone Business

B Investments reported standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 67.77 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 123.33 million in 9M-21.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated revenues plummeted to EGP 71.87 million in 9M-22 from EGP 157.53 million during the same period in 2021.

Standalone EPS settled at EGP 0.42 in 9M-22, down from EGP 0.77 in 9M-21.

In Q3-22, the net profits after tax shrank to EGP 9.06 million from EGP 30 million in Q3-21, whereas the EPS plummeted to EGP 0.06 from EGP 0.19.

The standalone revenues declined to EGP 14.23 million in Q3-22 from EGP 40.21 million in Q3-21.

In 6M-22, the company registered lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 60.45 million, compared to EGP 72.51 million during the January-June 2021 period.

