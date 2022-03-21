Riyadh – Ayyan Investment Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.37 million in 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 79.33% from SAR 30.84 million.

The revenues reached SAR 269.56 million, higher by 5.57% YoY than SAR 255.31 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Sunday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) went up from SAR 0.40 in 2020 to SAR 0.06 in 2021.

It is worth noting that last November, the shareholders of Ayyan Investment approved the board’s recommendation to increase the capital by SAR 69.04 million, representing a 9.4% hike, by acquiring a stake in Al Ahsa Medical Services Company.

