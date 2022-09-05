Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Al Tawfeek for Financial Lease (AT Lease) approved the board’s recommendation to raise the company’s authorised capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 400 million.

Additionally, it agreed to increase the company’s issued and paid-up capital by EGP 150 million to EGP 437.32 million, according to a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

The capital hike will be distributed over 60 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of EGP 2.50 per share.

The decisions were made during the EGM’s meeting held on Sunday, 4 September 2022.

