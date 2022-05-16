Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group has appointed Sabih Masri as the board's new Chairman for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed firm also named Khaled Masri as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that started on 22 April this year and will remain in position until 21 April 2025.

In 2021, Astra Industrial generated SAR 202.36 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, an annual hike of 75.29% from SAR 115.44 million.

