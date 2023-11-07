Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group recorded 12.25% lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 341.04 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 388.65 million in 9M-22.

On the other hand, the revenues surged by 10.92% to SAR 2.06 billion as of 30 September 2023 from SAR 1.86 billion in the year-ago period, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 4.26 in 9M-23, down year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 4.86.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the group’s net profits after Zakat and tax hit SAR 103.41 million, an annual leap of 45.93% from SAR 70.86 million.

Astra Industrial posted a 5.05% YoY growth in revenue to SAR 653.50 million during the July-September 2023 period, compared to SAR 622.06 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits retreated by 9.87% from the SAR 114.74 million reported in Q2-23, while the revenues declined by 2.03% from SAR 667.02 million.

