ABU DHABI - Shares were higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Japan's Nikkei Index in Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 0.54 percent, or 145.08 points, up to 26788.47; while the broader Topix Index settled at 1892.5 points.

SSE Composite Index rose 1.5 percent, or 2.83 points, up to 3,278.1; and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 2.33 percent, or 473.64, up to 20,771.67.