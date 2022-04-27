ABU DHABI- Arkan Group today announced that it has formally adopted 'Emirates Steel Arkan' as its interim brand and changed its trading ticker on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to 'EMSTEEL' from 'ARKAN'.

The new ticker and the interim brand, announced at the Group’s AGM earlier this month, reflect the expectation that Emirates Steel will contribute 90 percent of the Group’s annual revenue.

The merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials was successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Emirates Steel Arkan will announce its Q1 2022 results on Tuesday 10 May 2022.