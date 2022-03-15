UAE-based logistics and transport solutions company Aramex saw its profits fall by 15 percent to AED 226 million ($61 million) in 2021 as COVID-19 continued to disrupt supply chains, but the company expects significant opportunity in freight forwarding in 2022.

In an introduction to Aramex’s financial statements for the year 2021, chairman Captain Mohamed Juma Alshami said one-off events as well as pandemic-induced costs weighed on profits.

He said balance sheets and liquidity levels were “robust” with a dividend payout of AED 0.13 per share recommended for the full year 2021.

Revenue grew for the full year of 2021 by 10 percent to AED 6.1 billion, which Alshami attributed to strong recovery in its freight-forwarding business and record volumes in its express business.

The company announced in September that it was splitting its business into Aramex Express and Aramex Logistics to serve business to consumer and business to business separately.

Alshami said the pandemic continued to disrupt supply chains in 2021 as but bottlenecks were exacerbated by increase in demand as the global economy recovered.

He said that although there had been challenges, opportunities in e-commerce were ripe after consumers changed the way they accessed goods forever during the pandemic.

The company sees significant opportunities in logistics and freight forwarding in 2022, and will focus on oil and gas, fashion, retail and healthcare over the coming year, as well as opening new trade lanes into the GCC and MENAT markets, he said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

