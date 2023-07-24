Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) announced interim cash dividends after Zakat valued at SAR 975 million for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The bank’s board members greenlighted a divided distribution of SAR 0.65 per share, equivalent to 6.50% of the share nominal value, for 1.50 billion eligible shares.

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 27 July and 8 August 2023, respectively.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, ANB generated net profits worth SAR 2.05 billion, an annual leap of 51.25% from SAR 1.35 billion.

Total operating income hiked by 36.45% to SAR 4.26 billion in H1-23 from SAR 3.12 billion in H1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.37 from SAR 0.91.

