Arab Drug Company’s (ADCI) net profits after tax jumped 14.1% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial statement.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 82.505 million from July to March of the current FY, up from EGP 72.315 million in the same period of the previous FY.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues grew to EGP 581.087 million from EGP 485.149 million.

Arab Drug is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company focuses on the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products as well as chemical solutions for human and veterinary use.

