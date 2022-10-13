The market cap value of the Arab stock exchanges reached $4.21 trillion at the end of September 2022, according to a recent report by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

On a monthly basis, the 13 Arab bourses recorded a 3.24% decline in market cap value last September when compared to August 2022.

Furthermore, the turnover of Arab stock markets retreated by 11.94% month-on-month (MoM) in September 2022, while the trading volume plunged by 22.72% MoM.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) led the Arab stock markets with a 5.54% monthly growth in the market cap value to $600.63 billion in September 2022 from $569.10 billion in August.

The market cap value of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) also increased by more than $1.57 billion (1.01%) MoM to $156.67 billion from $155.10 billion.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) followed with a monthly rise of 0.42% to $35.03 billion from $34.89 billion.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) registered a 5.15% MoM decline in the market cap value to $2.88 trillion at the end of September 2022, compared to $3.04 trillion.

The market cap value of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Boursa Kuwait, and Muscat Securities Market (MSM) amounted to $193.77 billion, $148.65 billion, and $60.09 billion, respectively.

In addition, Bahrain Bourse’s market cap was valued at $30.04 billion by the end of September, lower by 1.88% MoM from $30.61 billion at the end of August.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).