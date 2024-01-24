Abu Dhabi – Apex Investment Company incurred net losses amounting to AED 58.43 million in 2023, compared to net profits valued at AED 187.19 million in 2022.

The ADX-listed firm posted revenues totalling AED 723.48 million in January-December 2023, marking an annual drop from AED 820.29 million, according to the consolidated income statements.

Basic loss per share hit AED 0.01 last year, against earnings per share (EPS) of AED 0.06 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the company registered total assets worth AED 2.19 billion as of 31 December 2023, down year-on-year (YoY) AED 2.26 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Apex Investment shifted to net losses valued at AED 12.47 million, versus net profits worth AED 153.62 million in 9M-22.

