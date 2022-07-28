Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) has reported net profits worth SAR 1.35 billion in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual surge of 28.76% from SAR 1.05 billion.

The earnings per share stood at SAR 0.91 in H1-22, compared to SAR 0.70 in H1-21, according to the interim financial results on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the clients’ deposits increased by 12.72% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 146.79 billion in the January-June 2022 period, compared to SAR 130.22 billion.

The bank’s assets reached SAR 209.82 billion in H1-22, higher by 15.37% YoY than SAR 181.87 billion.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits amounted to SAR 707.70 million, a hike of 49.68% from SAR million 472.80 in Q2-21.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the Saudi lender registered net profits of SAR 650.70 million, an 11.76% YoY growth from SAR 582.20 million.

