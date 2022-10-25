Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) posted a 32.56% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit to SAR 2.28 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus SAR 1.72 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.52 in the January-September 2022 period, higher than SAR 1.15 during the same period a year earlier, according to the interim income statements.

ANB registered clients’ deposits worth SAR 147.80 billion in 9M-22, a jump of 14.23% from SAR 129.39 billion in the year-ago period.

The assets rose by 13.71% YoY to SAR 207.26 billion in 9M-22 from SAR 182.27 billion. Meanwhile, the bank’s investments declined by 9.07% YoY to SAR 40.92 billion in 9M-22 from SAR 45.01 billion.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi lender logged net profits of SAR 921 million, an annual leap of 38.50% from SAR 665 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits enlarged by 30.08% from SAR 708 million in Q2-22.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits of ANB widened by 28.76% to SAR 1.35 billion, compared to SAR 1.05 billion in H1-21.

