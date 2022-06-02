Riyadh – Amwaj International Company has set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 72 per share to list ordinary shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Marifa Capital Company, the financial advisor for the IPO, pointed out that Amwaj International had completed the book-building process that was held during 22-25 May, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The Saudi firm offered 600,000 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the total shares, to the individual investor tranche.

Earlier this year, Tadawul granted its green light to the firm’s request to list its shares on Nomu, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued its approval last March.

