Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) surged by 144.3% on an annual basis during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

AMOC achieved EGP 1.23 billion in net profits during FY21/22, compared with EGP 499 million in FY20/21, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to the unaudited results released on Sunday.

The company’s sales amounted to EGP 18.4 billion in FY21/22, up from EGP 10.2 billion in the previous FY.

As for the standalone financials, the company logged a net profit of EGP 1.05 billion during FY21/22, compared with EGP 399 million a year earlier, a growth of 163%.

It is worthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of FY21/22, the consolidated net profits of AMOC skyrocketed to EGP 761.98 million from EGP 103.31 million in the year-ago period.

