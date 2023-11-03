Americana Restaurants International, both listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Tadawul, generated net profits attributable to the owners valued at $226.70 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The recorded net profits were higher by 15.80% year-on-year (YoY) than $195.80 million, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

Revenues increased by 7.10% to $1.89 billion as of 30 September 2023 from $1.77 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.026 in 9M-23, compared to $0.023 in the year-ago period.

Financial Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Americana Restaurants registered $81.90 million in net profit attributable to the owners, marking a 9.90% YoY growth from $74.60 million.

Revenues climbed by 5.90% to $655.50 million in Q3-23 from $619.10 million in Q3-22, while the EPS increased to $0.009 from $0.008.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the restaurant operator achieved net profits attributable to the owners valued at $144.76 million, an annual jump of 19.40% from $121.26 million.

