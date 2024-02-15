Mubasher: The net profits attributable to the owners of Americana Restaurants International edged up by 0.10% to $259.46 million in 2023 from $259.22 million in 2022, according to the consolidated income results.

The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as well, posted an annual rise of 1.50% in revenue to $2.41 billion as of 31 December 2023, compared to $2.37 billion.

basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.0308 last year, versus $0.0307 in 2022.

Furthermore, the total assets climbed year-on-year (YoY) to $1.55 billion in 2023 from $1.34 billion.

Dividends

The board members announced an ordinary dividend of $130 million, equivalent to $0.015 per share, for 2023.

This aligns with the company’s previous guidance and an additional one-time special dividend of $50 million, equivalent to $0.005 per share.

Meanwhile, the dividends will be subject to shareholders’ approval at their annual general meeting.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Americana Restaurants hit $226.70 million, an annual growth of 15.80% from $195.80 million.

