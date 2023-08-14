Dubai – The net profits attributable to the owners of Amanat Holdings stood at AED 89.24 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual rise from AED 66.64 million.

The UAE-based company generated revenues amounting to AED 369.40 million in H1-23, higher by 44% than AED 257.11 million in H1-22, according to the interim consolidated financial statements.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up year-on-year (YoY) to AED 0.03 from AED 0.02.

Financial Results for Q2-23

Amanat registered AED 49.56 million in net profit attributable to the shareholders during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, compared to AED 34.63 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues jumped to AED 184.22 million in Q2-23 from AED 126.35 million in Q2-22, while the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.02 from AED 0.01.

John Ireland, Acting CEO of Amanat, said: “Top-line growth translated through to profitability, with AED 151.50 million of [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] EBITDA in H1-23, up 53% on the same period last year, with Amanat on track to deliver record underlying EBITDA in the full year 2023.”

Hamad Alshamsi, Chairman of Amanat, highlighted: “At our Healthcare platform, we have completed the merger of our post-acute care businesses and we continue to progress our plans to increase bed capacity from c.400 to c.1,000 post-acute care beds in three years.”

“At our Education platform, we remain focused on expanding our special education needs offering, continuing to grow our higher education enrollments, and are actively pursuing K-12 opportunities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Alshamsi continued.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).