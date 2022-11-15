RIYADH - The board of Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (Amak) recommended cash dividends worth SAR 38.84 million, representing 6% of the capital, for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

The Tadawul-listed firm would disburse SAR 0.60 per share for 64.73 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The eligibility date for the Q3-22 dividends will be on 21 November, while the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Amak logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 104.82 million, down 22.10% % year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 134.57 million.

In Q3-22, the net profits after Zakat and tax plummeted by 45.96% YoY to SAR 22.59 million from SAR 41.81 million.

