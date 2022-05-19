Riyadh – Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (Amak) has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 41.81 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual surge of 21.82% from SAR 34.32 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 157.99 million in Q1-22, higher by 34.36% than SAR 117.58 million in the January-March 2021 period, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.75 during the first three months (3M) of 2022, compared to SAR 0.63 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 went down by 8.24% from SAR 172.19 million in Q4-21, while the net profits dropped by 33.34% from SAR 62.73 million.

Last year, Amak registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 197.26 million, a leap of 122.13% from SAR 88.80 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).