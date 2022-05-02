Abu Dhabi - The net profits attributable to the owners of Alpha Dhabi Holding surged to AED 1.97 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022, compared to AED 100.50 million in the year-ago period, according to the company's interim consolidated financials for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.

The company generated revenues of AED 8.16 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up from AED 1.01 billion in the same quarter of 2021.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.20 in Q1-22, versus AED 0.41 in the corresponding quarter of the earlier year.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's net profits attributable to the owners jumped to AED 3.18 billion, compared to AED 223.77 million in 2020.

